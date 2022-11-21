Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $192,000 Investment in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 143.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

LSB Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LXU opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.71.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.