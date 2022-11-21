Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $250.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

