Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,209 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $338.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

