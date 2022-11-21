Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in O2Micro International by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on O2Micro International in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

O2Micro International Trading Up 0.2 %

O2Micro International Company Profile

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.43 on Monday. O2Micro International Limited has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 million, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.