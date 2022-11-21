Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($139.18) to €125.00 ($128.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($113.40) to €116.00 ($119.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($127.84) to €128.00 ($131.96) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($131.96) to €117.00 ($120.62) in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAY opened at $95.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.2892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

