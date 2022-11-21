Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:KRC opened at $41.12 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

