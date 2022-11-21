Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.29) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

KLPEF stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

