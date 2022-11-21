Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.