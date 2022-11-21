Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

