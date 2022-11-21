Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

KLIC opened at $48.36 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

