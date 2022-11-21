Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

