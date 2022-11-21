Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CSFB cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.63. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

