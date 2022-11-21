Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,179 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 3.0 %

Franklin Covey Company Profile

NYSE FC opened at $51.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

