Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,690 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ennis by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ennis by 19.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ennis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,418,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Ennis by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ennis by 92.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EBF opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $588.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.49. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Ennis

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

