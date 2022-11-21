Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,771 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $113,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.4 %

Proto Labs Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $23.77 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $644.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.