Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

