Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $165,000 Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $17.64 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $848.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

