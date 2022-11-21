Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

NYSE LICY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.01. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of ($1.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.