Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

