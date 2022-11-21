Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $147.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

