Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,027 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Livent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $28.77 on Monday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

