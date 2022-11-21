LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 243.60 ($2.86).

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. Berenberg Bank cut LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.29) to GBX 200 ($2.35) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

In other news, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($149,823.74). In related news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($149,823.74). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,681.03).

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 1.2 %

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

LON LMP opened at GBX 191.60 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 245.64. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.37). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.