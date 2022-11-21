Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of LVLU opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.