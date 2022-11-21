Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

LUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.70. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Company Profile

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,264.20. In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,515,125.90. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.