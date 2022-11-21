Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.
LUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.70. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
