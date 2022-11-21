LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $22,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

