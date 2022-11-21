Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,251 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

