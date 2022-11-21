Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,935 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW opened at $226.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

