Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 8,614 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,764 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 556.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

