Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

