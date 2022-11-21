Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

