Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,274 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

