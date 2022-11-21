Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 269 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

