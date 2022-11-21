Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 7,173 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $306.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average of $270.69. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

Several analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.92.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

