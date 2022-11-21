Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,875 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after acquiring an additional 65,785 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128,698 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Insider Activity

Dropbox Price Performance

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,608.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 525,260 shares of company stock worth $11,135,032. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.28 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

