Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 34.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 33.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.34. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

