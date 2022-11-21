Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $413.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

