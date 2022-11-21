Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

RPD opened at $28.57 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $134.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

