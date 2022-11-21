Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $107.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

