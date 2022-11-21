Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,908,000 after buying an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

