Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Endava by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Endava by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Endava by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Endava by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $170.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava



Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

