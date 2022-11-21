Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

TYL opened at $313.45 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $549.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

