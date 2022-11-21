Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,402,000 after acquiring an additional 173,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after acquiring an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $136.17 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

