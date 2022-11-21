Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.25 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 239.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $272.60 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $862.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.66 and a 200-day moving average of $311.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

