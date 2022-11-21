Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.29 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $269.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

