Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.31 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $117.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $170.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.