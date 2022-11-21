Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 70.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 631.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 51.3% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

