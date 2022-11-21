Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.61 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

LHX stock opened at $224.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.74. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

