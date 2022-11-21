Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.82 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $77.68 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.