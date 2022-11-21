Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.41 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.