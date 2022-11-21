Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $275.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

